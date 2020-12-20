Bridgeport Police investigate overnight shooting

The incident was reported at Mango's Sport Bar

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport Police are investigating a shooting at 456 Connecticut Avenue at the Mango’z Sports Bar. The incident was reported around 1 am on Sunday.

Bridgeport Police responding to Connecticut Ave on a preliminary report of a possible GSW victim. NFI at this time. pic.twitter.com/7lazg6xe5b — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) December 20, 2020

Police say they found three gunshot victims who were all transported by medics to Bridgeport Hospital. A fourth gunshot victim arrived at Bridgeport Hospital by private vehicle. A 19-year-old male victim and a 24-year-old male victim were both pronounced dead at the hospital. A 26-year-old male sustained serious injuries from gunshot wounds but is expected to survive. A 21-year-old male victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Detectives are processing a crime scene at the location of the shooting and are expected to be at the scene throughout the night.

Officers who initially responded to the scene were met by a large uncooperative crowd. Patrol supervisors requested mutual aid assistance from Stratford Police and the Connecticut State Police to help with crowd control at the crime scene and Bridgeport Hospital.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld at this time pending autopsy and notification of next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information is to contact the Bridgeport Police Department Detective Heanue at 203-581-5242.