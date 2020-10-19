Bridgeport police issue Silver Alert for missing 84-yr-old woman

Police have not released a photo

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 84-year-old woman.

Police said Teresa Zanarelli went missing early Monday. She is described as a White woman, 5'2" tall and weighs 115 lbs.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police have not released a photo.

If you have information, please call 203-576-7671.

Silver alerts are issued for people of all ages who are missing but not presumed to be in danger.