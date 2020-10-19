Bridgeport police issue Silver Alert for missing 84-yr-old woman

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 84-year-old woman.
Police said Teresa Zanarelli went missing early Monday. She is described as a White woman, 5'2" tall and weighs 115 lbs.
She has black hair and brown eyes.
Police have not released a photo.
If you have information, please call 203-576-7671.
Silver alerts are issued for people of all ages who are missing but not presumed to be in danger.
Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in immediate danger.