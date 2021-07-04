Bridgeport police officer, 2 others injured

The crash happened at the intersection of West Ave and State Street

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Three people were injured, one of them a Bridgeport police officer, in a crash Saturday night.

Officials said an officer was involved in a crash at the intersection of West Ave and State Street around 9:40 p.m. The medics transported the officer to St. Vincent's Hospital where he was treated for his injuries. The extend of his injuries are unclear at this time.

At least two other people were inured and needed to be transported to the St. Vincent’s Hospital as well. The extend of their injuries are unclear at this time.

This accident is being investigated by Bridgeport Police.

