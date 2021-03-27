Bridgeport officer, 2 others injured in 3-car crash

Officials said the officer was responding to a reported burglary in the area.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A three-car crash in Bridgeport sent three people to the hospital, including a police officer.

Around 5:40 p.m. Friday, Bridgeport police received a number of calls reporting a three-car crash involving an officer at Fairfield and Iranistan Avenue in Bridgeport.

Authorities said that the police officer was en route to a burglary in progress when the crash took place.

According to police, the officer and two people in one of the other cars were taken to St. Vincent's Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police did not provide any additional information on the accident or burglary.

