Bridgeport teen accidentally shot self in the arm, lied about it: police

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Police say a Bridgeport teenager has been arrested after he accidentally shot himself in the arm and then lied about it.

Capt. Kevin Gilleran says detectives responded to a report of a shooting at 1:15 p.m. Sunday and found 19-year-old Kahlis Parker with a gunshot wound to the left arm.

Gilleran says Parker shot himself but lied about it to avoid arrest. Police say Parker was taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, then was arrested once he was released from the hospital.