Superintendent: Bridgeport Schools planning high school graduations for July 1

"We can celebrate this big moment and big milestone in our students' lives, but we can do it responsibly, safely and within the guidelines," Michael Testani said.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Big new for high schools seniors in the Park City.

Officials said Friday despite COVID-19 causing the cancellation of the initial celebrations, students will have graduation ceremonies this summer.

Bridgeport Schools Superintendent, Michael Testani announced in a Facebook live video that the district is planning for July 1, if possible.

The ceremonies won't look like those of the past, Testani said.

"We can celebrate this big moment and this big milestone in our students' lives, but we can do it responsibly, safely and within the guidelines that the governor and State of Connecticut outlined." he continued.

According to the superintendent, the graduations will be short, outdoor ceremonies.

More details will be distributed to students and families as they become available.