Bridgeport man killed after car crashes off Route 8 in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. — A man from Bridgeport was killed in a crash on Route 8 yesterday in Shelton according to State police.

Police said 46-year-old Denmar Thompson was driving southbound on Route 8 yesterday just before 5 p.m.

For a reason unknown at this time, Thompson lost control of the car and veered left out of the road, down an embankment, and into a wooded area where he struck a tree. Police said it was raining at that time and the road was wet.

Police said Thompson was taken to Bridgeport Hospital by EMS, but later died from his injuries.