Bridgeport man killed after car crashes off Route 8 in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. — A man from Bridgeport was killed in a crash on Route 8 yesterday in Shelton according to State police.
Police said 46-year-old Denmar Thompson was driving southbound on Route 8 yesterday just before 5 p.m.
For a reason unknown at this time, Thompson lost control of the car and veered left out of the road, down an embankment, and into a wooded area where he struck a tree. Police said it was raining at that time and the road was wet.
Police said Thompson was taken to Bridgeport Hospital by EMS, but later died from his injuries.
Any witness to the collision is asked to contact Trooper Norton #889, Connecticut State Police Troop I, at 203-393-4200 or taylor.norton@ct.gov. Furthermore, if you were driving through the area of the collision at the time of the crash, and may have footage recorded on a vehicle equipped dashboard camera, you are also asked to contact Trooper Norton #889.