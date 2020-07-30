Bridgeport opens 5 city splash pads with safety precautions in place

They are located Beardsley Park, Newfield-Jessup Park, Puglio Park, Wentfield Park, and Seaside Park.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The city of Bridgeport opened five of its splash pads Thursday, so that people can keep cool. The splash pads are in each end of the city, to make sure people have access to them since it has been so hot lately.

They are located Beardsley Park, Newfield-Jessup Park, Puglio Park, Wentfield Park, and Seaside Park. Thursday morning, the final touches were being put on the splash pad there. There are new safety precautions in place at each of the splash pads. A one way entrance and exit, hand sanitizer before and after going in, and 20 minute intervals in the water. Parents watching their kids, will have to bring a mask for when social distancing isn't possible. At Seaside Park, people were also enjoying other ways to keep cool.

"I come down for a swim all the time here, in the morning to keep cool and it's gorgeous, beautiful," said Chris Speer of Bridgeport.

Jaden Rich also of Bridgeport was playing in the water, with his brother.

"It was cool, because I like to swim," he said.

For the Rodriguez brothers of Monroe, going to the beach has been a big part of their summer.

"It's actually a very clean beach, we've been coming here for years I like going in the water, playing with my brother passing

the ball around," said Daniel Rodriguez.