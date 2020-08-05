West Hartford community honors 12-year-old's memory

12-year-old Brigid Curtin was stabbed to death by her twin brother in 2018. Now, the community is honoring her at her favorite place

West Hartford community members will have a groundbreaking ceremony for one of Brigid Curtin's favorite spots.

In 2018, police said 12-year-old Brigid was stabbed to death by her twin brother.

Now, the West Hartford community wants to keep her memory alive at her favorite spot which is WestMoor Park.

Family and friends of Brigid will break ground for an outdoor classroom at the park.

They chose WestMoor Park because Brigid spent a lot of time there attending summer camp and caring for the animals.

The outdoor classroom will accommodate 75 campers and protect them during inclement weather.