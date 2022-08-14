New Bristol-based clothing brand aims to look good and do good

DK Movement's owners are using the brand to support their neighbors by donating a portion of proceeds to local organizations.

BRISTOL, Conn. — DK Movement, a new Bristol-based luxury streetwear brand, is going beyond the materialistic and designing with a purpose as the company hopes to make a difference in the community.



Co-founders Kelly Houston and Derek Jones are using the brand to support their neighbors by donating a portion of proceeds to local organizations.



"The purpose of the clothing brand is to spread our message of people knowing their worth, being unstoppable, building your confidence,” said Houston

So far, the two have hosted service-based events with the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol and the Agape House, a homeless outreach organization.

"It's been a very long road and we want people to know no matter where you come from, no matter what you do in life, you can succeed,” said Jones.

DK Movement recently partnered with Avril’s Boutique in Bristol to sell their clothes and accessories at that location.

