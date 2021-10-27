x
Student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Bristol Central High School: Police

Officials said they located an unloaded “air soft” handgun. The student was detained and issued a summons to appear in juvenile court.
bristol-police

BRISTOL, Conn. — A student was detained Wednesday after they were accused of bringing a gun to school, Bristol police said.

Bristol Central High School officials alerted Bristol PD shortly before noon of an anonymous complaint regarding a student carrying a handgun in their backpack.

The student was detained and the backpack was found in a separate location, according to police.

Officials said they located an unloaded “airsoft” handgun.

The detained student was issued a summons to appear in juvenile court on the following charges:

  • Breach of Peace
  • Carrying a Dangerous Weapon
  • Possession of a weapon on school grounds 

There is no known ongoing threat to the school, police said.

