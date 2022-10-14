'Bristol Police Heroes Fund' set up to help families of officers killed, injured

The Bristol Police Union has set up a “Bristol Police Heroes Fund” through Thomaston Savings Bank.

BRISTOL, Conn — As Connecticut continues to reel from the death of two Bristol police officers in the line of duty, the community is coming together to help the families of the two fallen officers and a third who was hospitalized.

The Bristol Police Union has set up a “Bristol Police Heroes Fund” to support the families of 34-year-old Officer Alex Hamzy and St. Dustin DeMonte, 35, who died late Wednesday night. They had been responding to a 911 call that state police said appeared to have been a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.

Hamzy died at the scene. DeMonte was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officer Alex Iurato, who also responded to the scene, was injured and later released from the hospital.

The fund was set up at Thomaston Savings Bank. Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano said donations are being accepted at all branches.

He said there would be additional donation opportunities for people to make donations.

On Thursday night, hundreds of people filled the seats of Bristol Eastern High School’s auditorium to pay their respects to the two men who were fathers, brothers, sons, and community members.

This act of violence disturbed community members to their core.

“It’s just not fair,” said Stefanie Mcbreirety. “That’s scary that that can happen here. We’re a big little town. You don’t think that something like that could happen here.”

But in the midst of tragedy, hurt, and confusion lies the core of this town: the community.

