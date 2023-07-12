Bristol restaurant closes its doors

One Fifty Central was located on the corner of Central and East Main Streets and offered a variety of lunch and dinner options.

BRISTOL, Conn. — A beloved restaurant and bar in Bristol has closed its doors for good after 10 years of business.

One Fifty Central shared the "extremely sad" announcement on Facebook on Monday evening, thanking its customers for a decade of dedication to the local eatery.

In return, customers extended their thanks to One Fifty for its service.

"This is a true loss! Thank you for your hospitality for all these years. You will be missed," one Facebook user said.

"We are so sorry to hear this. We will miss the delicious food and great service we received on all of our special occasions at 150," another user said.

Earlier this summer, they were "forced to close unexpectedly" due to a staffing shortage in the kitchen. The restaurant's owners cited the rising food prices, ongoing "nationwide employee shortage" and the difficulty of the summer season for restaurants as additional factors in the decision to close for good.

"We knew that we would be unable to open for the foreseeable future without jeopardizing the quality and service our customers deserve," One Fifty said in its statement.

"We wish we had the opportunity to stay open for a time to thank everyone and say proper goodbyes, but unfortunately this was the only option," the restaurant added.

One Fifty Central was located on the corner of Central and East Main Streets and offered a variety of lunch and dinner options.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.