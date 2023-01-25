x
2 men injured in crash involving an electronic bike in Bristol

Police said the pair were riding the "e-bike" early Wednesday morning when they were struck by a vehicle on Farmington Avenue.
Credit: FOX61

BRISTOL, Conn. — Two men are recovering after they were hit by a car while riding an electronic bicycle early Wednesday morning in Bristol

Police said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. The Bristol Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting a crash in the 1000 block of Farmington Avenue. The crash reportedly involved a vehicle and the e-bike. 

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the two men riding the bike. They were given medical aid before being taken to the hospital for serious injuries. 

Police said they are currently in stable condition. 

According to officials, the bike was being ridden by the two men in the main travel portion of Farmington Avenue when it was struck by the motor vehicle traveling in the same direction. 

Police did not specify if the driver of the vehicle was facing any charges at this time. 

The Bristol Police Patrol Division is investigating the crash. If anyone witnessed the crash, they're asked to contact Officer Duncan at 860-584-3017 extension 3282. 

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. 

