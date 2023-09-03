Third child of fallen Bristol Lt. Dustin DeMonte born

Lt. Dustin DeMonte, along with fellow officer Sgt. Alex Hamzy, was killed in October 2022 while responding to a call.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRISTOL, Conn. — The wife of the late Bristol Lt. Dustin DeMonte gave birth to the pair's third child on Monday, the police department said on Facebook.

Laura DeMonte gave birth to Penelope Dustin-Ann DeMonte just after 12:30 p.m. Officers of the department were outside the hospital to greet the two as they left the hospital.

"Her big brother and sister were excited to meet her," said the department on their Facebook post. "Both mom and newborn are healthy and doing well."

Lt. DeMonte was one of the two officers killed on Oct. 12, 2022, in an apparent ambush attack. He was a 10-year veteran of the Bristol Police Department. The other fallen officer was Sgt. Alex Hamzy.



Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

The third officer, Ofc. Alec Iurato managed to make his way around the house and back to a Bristol Police Department cruiser. Even while injured, Iurato was able to fire at the suspect and end the rampage.

DeMonte and Hamzy, along with their families, were honored by the Bristol community in the months after, including being posthumously promoted by the department.

In February, it was announced that the Bristol Board of Education collaborated with the Bristol Police Department and established the Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy Public Safety Scholarship Fund at Main Street Community Foundation.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.