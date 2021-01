Police are asking drivers to use caution on Route 6 in Farmington by Hyde Road

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Farmington police say there's an active search for a missing person with 'suicidal ideations'. The search involves multiple departments, originating from the town of Bristol.

The search is in the area of Route 6 and Hyde Road in Farmington. They ask drivers to use caution in the area.

At this time there is no description of the missing person.

This is a developing story.