Bristol Health, city officials hold 'White Coats for Black Lives' event

BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol Health and city officials will be holding an event Wednesday morning to help raise awareness to health disparities African American people face.
Bristol Health said the event is the work of physicians and providers of the Bristol Health Medical Group who want to pledge their commitment to help reduce the impact health disparities have on the health of Bristol's community.
Participants of the event include leaders and physicians from Bristol Health as well as city leaders and other local community leaders. Following a speaking program, a brief moment of silence will take place to honor those affected by social injustice.
Several towns in Connecticut have ruled that racism is a public health crisis.
Bristol Health said some examples of disparities include:
- The infant mortality rate for African-Americans is twice the rate of white infants
- Among the African American population age 19 and over, 46 percent suffer from cardiovascular disease
- African-Americans are 80 percent more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes
As COVID-19 continues to spread around the country, it was shown that communities of color were at a higher risk to catch the disease, and dying from it.
The CDC said that some of the many inequities in social determinants of health that put racial and ethnic minority groups at increased risk of getting sick and dying from COVID-19 include:
- Discrimination, which includes racism, can lead to chronic and toxic stress and shapes social and economic factors that put some people from racial and ethnic minority groups at increased risk for COVID-19.
- Healthcare access can also be limited for these groups by many other factors, such as lack of transportation, child care, or ability to take time off of work; communication and language barriers; cultural differences between patients and providers; and historical and current discrimination in healthcare systems.
- People from some racial and ethnic minority groups are disproportionately represented in essential work settings such as healthcare facilities, farms, factories, grocery stores, and public transportation. Some people who work in these settings have more chances to be exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 due to several factors, such as close contact with the public or other workers, not being able to work from home, and not having paid sick days.
- Some people from racial and ethnic minority groups live in crowded conditions that make it more challenging to follow prevention strategies. In some cultures, it is common for family members of many generations to live in one household. In addition, growing and disproportionate unemployment rates for some racial and ethnic minority groups during the COVID-19 pandemic may lead to greater risk of eviction and homelessness or the sharing of housing.