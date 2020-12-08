Bristol Health, city officials hold 'White Coats for Black Lives' event

Bristol Health officials say the event is to raise awareness of health disparities among African Americans

BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol Health and city officials will be holding an event Wednesday morning to help raise awareness to health disparities African American people face.

Bristol Health said the event is the work of physicians and providers of the Bristol Health Medical Group who want to pledge their commitment to help reduce the impact health disparities have on the health of Bristol's community.

Participants of the event include leaders and physicians from Bristol Health as well as city leaders and other local community leaders. Following a speaking program, a brief moment of silence will take place to honor those affected by social injustice.

Several towns in Connecticut have ruled that racism is a public health crisis.

Bristol Health said some examples of disparities include:

The infant mortality rate for African-Americans is twice the rate of white infants

Among the African American population age 19 and over, 46 percent suffer from cardiovascular disease

African-Americans are 80 percent more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes

As COVID-19 continues to spread around the country, it was shown that communities of color were at a higher risk to catch the disease, and dying from it.

The CDC said that some of the many inequities in social determinants of health that put racial and ethnic minority groups at increased risk of getting sick and dying from COVID-19 include: