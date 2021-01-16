Bristol Police arrests man that threatened his family

The incident occurred on Saturday morning.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol Police responded to a disturbance report at 66 Pleasant Street on Saturday around 9 a.m.

According to Police, 48-year-old Randy Miner threatened a member of his family, but the person was able to flee safely. Shortly after, Miner barricaded himself within the home. Police have not disclosed the type of weapon used to frighten the family.

Officials say that a member of the Central Region Emergency Response Team deployed a less than lethal beanbag round during a standoff, striking the male in the thigh, causing minor injury.

Medical team transported the suspect to Bristol Health for evaluation. The incident scene is clear, and there is no danger to the public.

Miner has been charged with Threatening in the 2nd degree, Breach of Peace 2nd Degree, and Interfering with Police. He is being held on a $50,000 cash- surety bond pending arraignment at New Britain Superior Court.