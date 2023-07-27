Suspect hits police cruiser and flees scene: Bristol police

The suspect hit a police vehicle before fleeing into the night.

BRISTOL, Conn — The Bristol police are looking for the driver who hit a police cruiser while driving away from police overnight Wednesday.

The Bristol Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle around the 200 block of East Main St. When the police got there around 1:30 a.m., they found and approached the vehicle. Inside the grey 2020 Honda Civic, police found two sleeping males in the front seats.

Once the officers made their presence known, the men woke up and the driver immediately fled the scene. While driving away, the Civic stuck an unoccupied police cruiser, causing minor damage, said Bristol police. The vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on East Main St. No officers were injured and there was no pursuit, according to police.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call Officer Follett at 860-584-3028.

