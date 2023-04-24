Bristol police search for suspect who attempted to lure child into car

According to police, the girl described the suspect as a white male with chubby cheeks.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol Police Department is asking for help in the search for a suspect after a parent contacted police stating that a man asked her daughter to get into his car.

Police said that on Monday at around 10:00 a.m., a concerned parent reported that a driver of what appears to be a gray or green Jeep Patriot stopped in front of their home in the area of Maple Avenue and Nelson's Field and asked the girl to get in to the vehicle.

Bristol police released a statement on their Facebook page asking the community for help finding the suspect.

According to police, the daughter described the suspect as a white male with chubby cheeks.

Police said they were unable to obtain a license plate number or any other information about the car that would assist with identifying the operator.

Bristol police department said if you have any information, please contact Ofc. Rivera with any information. 860-584-3000 X 3244.

