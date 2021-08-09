Roadwork on Route 6 in Bristol may present delays starting Sunday

Bristol roadwork may present delays to those who are traveling from 7:00 p.m.-5:00 a.m.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Motorists can expect delays in Bristol due to road construction over the next few weeks.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation will be performing a nighttime resurfacing project for about 2.49 miles of Route 6 in Bristol from Sherman Street to Collins Road.

The milling operation is scheduled to begin Sunday, Aug. 15 until Aug. 23, paving operations are expected to start Aug. 24 until Sept. 3.

Officials say these dates are subject to change due to weather delays or other unforeseen conditions. Motorists can also expect delays and one-lane alternating traffic.

“Temporary traffic impacts can be expected during this project,” Councilman Peter Kelley who serves on the Public Works Board said. “The good news is that the milling and paving operations have been scheduled as an overnight project, running from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am.”

According to Bristol Mayor Ellen Zomppo-Sassu, the traffic delays will be minor and the roads will remain open for emergency vehicles.

“Traffic control personnel and signs will be used to guide motorists through the work zone during construction.”

