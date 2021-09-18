Gunfire in the night: Bristol police say home struck by bullet, two incidents of shots fired

Police searching for male suspect in gray/green car.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol police are searching for a man in a gray/green sedan who is suspected of firing shots in two city locations overnight, at least one of which struck a home.

Police say they received multiple 9-1-1 calls about the gunfire. Officers from the Patrol Division were dispatched to the area of King Street at about 1:48 a.m when someone reported hearing two gunshots, and then found single hole in their residence. It is believed that the shots came from outside of the home.

At about 1:52 a.m., members of the Patrol Division responded to another address on Judd Street. In this instance, similar shell casings were recovered in the roadway. Police say the preliminary investigation suggests that an individual shot into the air and left the scene by vehicle. The suspect is being described as a male wearing a baseball hat. The vehicle is being described as a gray/green metallic colored sedan.

There were no injuries reported in either incident and the investigation is ongoing. Police say there are no known threats to the community at this time; they are interested in talking to anyone who may have seen anything. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011 or the BPD Tips line 860-585-TIPS (8477).

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.