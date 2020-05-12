Bristol sidewalk collapses after heavy rainfall

The sidewalk has been blocked to avoid pedestrians' accidents

BRISTOL, Conn. — Heavy wet snow causes water break issues early on Saturday.

The sidewalk near the river at Bristol Memorial Boulevard has been affected after the river flow picked up speed around 7:30 am.

Winstead Police has closed part of the sidewalk to avoid accidents. Authorities will be releasing information about this incident later today.

Officials recommend staying away from the location.

FOX61 Lauren Zenzie was live at the location and shared footage of the damage.