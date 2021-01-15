Hartford fire sends 14 people to hospital

Most were being treated for smoke inhalation after early morning fire on Broad Street.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Over a dozen people were sent to the hospital after an early morning apartment fire in Hartford's Frog Hollow neighborhood.

The fire broke out inside an apartment building at 643 Broad Street just before 8 a.m. Crews say smoke and fire could be seen coming from the second floor when they arrived.

8 adults and 6 children were taken to the hospital, the majority of them were being evaluated and treated for smoke inhalation.

Nydia Davila was inside when the fire broke out. "I woke up my mother and told her we have to get out. I grabbed her and my cat," she said. She told FOX61 her mother was among those who had to be taken to the hospital.

Fire officials say the fire was contained to one apartment, but other families are likely to be displaced due to smoke or water damage. The fire department's Special Services Unit responded to provide assistance to any displaced families.

No firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.