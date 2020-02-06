Hartford Mayor Bronin to visit COVID-19 testing site

This is the state's second rapid testing site

HARTFORD, Conn — On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Luke Bronin, U.S. Representative John B. Larson, State Representative Minnie Gonzalez, City Council President Maly D. Rosado, and other city and state leaders will discuss CVS Health’s second rapid testing site in Connecticut, at Hartford’s Arroyo Recreation Center.

Appointments for free COVID-19 tests can be made by calling Hartford 311 at 860-757-9311, Monday – Friday, 8 AM – 5 PM.

On Monday, Bronin attended a demonstration at Hartford Police Headquarters. The demonstration had been organized to protest the homicide of George Floyd. Floyd, who was black, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe and became motionless. Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Protests have broken out around the country in response to the death of Floyd. In Connecticut, weekend protests were held in Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport and other towns.

Chants of “no justice, no peace” were heard from protesters as they walked along Albany Avenue. Swarming the State Capitol, a diverse group of people shared their message demanding change and saying it’s time to band together to change hearts.

The demonstrators marched to the Hartford Police station from the state capitol. After spending time at police headquarters, and talking with Bronin and Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody, some protesters marched onto nearby I-84 and blocked the highway for about 45 minutes.