2nd teen dies in Brooklyn crash: State police

There were a total of five people in the car.

BROOKLYN, Conn — A second teen has died in a car crash that happened in Brooklyn, Conn., last weekend.

An occupant of the Toyota Prius that crashed was taken to Hartford Hospital on Sunday and died from his injuries on Tuesday evening, according to Connecticut State Police.

The victim has been identified as Bryce Burditt, 17, who was a student a Plainfield High School.

"Our Plainfield High School student support team will be opening Plainfield High School to students and community members for the remainder of the week," Superintendent Paul Brenton told families in a letter to the school community. "Members of our student support team, including counselors and social workers will be on-site at Plainfield High School on Thursday and Friday to support students."

Chanelle Edwards, a 15-year-old student at Griswold High School, also died from her injuries.

One other person was hospitalized and was listed in critical condition as of Sunday night. Their condition is not known at this time.

The Toyota had failed to stop at the intersection of Allen Hill Rd. and Route 205 around 4:40 a.m. Sunday before hitting a tree.

The crash is under investigation by Connecticut State Police. Anyone with information about the crash can contact Troop D at 860-779-4900.

