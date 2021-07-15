Brothers accused of drug trafficking as 260 grams of cocaine seized by police in Norwalk home

Police say they also found $8,000 in US currency, four cell phones, computers, and other electronics to "facilitate narcotics trafficking."

NORWALK, Conn. — On Thursday, brothers Giovanny,26, and Johnny, 21, Padilla were arrested after a six-month-long police investigation involving narcotics trafficking across the Greater Norwalk area.

Police say they found about approximately 260 grams of powder cocaine and $8,000 in US cash, along with four cell phones, computers, and other electronics "used to facilitate narcotics trafficking" inside the brothers' residence on Monterey Place.

Both brothers are facing multiple charges including possession of narcotics within 1,500 feet of a school/housing project. Both had their bonds set at $50,000.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and expected more arrests in connection with the investigation.

