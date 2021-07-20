Brothers in blue turn out to grieve and remember South Windsor Ofc. Ben Lovitt

Just hours before his wake, the suspect in his death, appeared in court.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — On Tuesday, law enforcement from across Connecticut stood in solidarity to mourn the loss of South Windsor Police Officer Ben Lovett. Just hours before his wake, the suspect in his death, appeared in court. Calling hours continued until 8PM Tuesday at the Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor. Officer Benjamin Lovett was only three years into being a police officer, but his colleagues said he was already on the fast track to a promotion.

Lovett's brothers in blue came from across Connecticut. He was "A nice, quiet, calm, confident and highly competent and skilled police officer," said Chief South Windsor Police Chief Kristian Lindstrom. "He liked to have fun, he could laugh at himself. He understood what it meant to be a police officer in this day and age."

Lovett's death brought pain to the department. "He would want us to continue to do the work," said Lindstrom. His wake brought some closure. "It was a roller coaster of emotions and some glimmers of hope and some positive signs but ultimately Ben’s injuries were too extensive."

Ben fought for his life during a month-long hospital stay. He was unable to be visited by many due to COVID restrictions. So, since his death, officers have stood vigil by his cremated remains in the department’s training room, giving family 24-hour private access. "We’ve stood watch with him. He has not been left alone during that time," said Chief Lindstrom.

Honored by MADD for his work to stop drunk driving, Officer Lovett’s life was tragically cut short by an alleged drunk driver. "Someone who was working each and every day to prevent exactly what happened to him," said Bob Garguilo the Executive Director of the Mothers Against Drunk Driving, New England Region.

The suspect in his death is 26-year-old Spencer Kraus, who just hours earlier appeared in Rockville Superior Court. A police report detailed how Kraus struck Lovett’s motorcycle while he was off duty in Tolland at the intersection of Crystal Lake and Hunter Road in the early hours of June 26th. Kraus was allegedly on his way back from a night of drinking at the Electric Blue nightclub. "We are a society I think still have a lot of work to do to combat drunken and drugged driving," said Lindstrom.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving told FOX61 they had planned to give Officer Lovett an award in September. "We will present it in some fashion either to the family or perhaps Ben’s brother," said Garguilo.

The South Windsor Police Department are all too familiar with tragedy. A memorial inside their lobby also commemorates the life of Sgt. Matt Mainieri, who was killed while off duty in 2019 trying to break up a fight.

On Wednesday, funeral services for Officer Lovett will be held at 11AM in the Auditorium of South Windsor High School.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving says Connecticut has the unfortunate distinction of being in the top three states with the highest percentage of drunk and drugged driving fatalities at 39% of total driving deaths.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.