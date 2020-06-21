Brownstone Exploration Park reopens with the first day of summer

They are sanitizing life jackets after every use and are capping park capacity at 25%.

PORTLAND, Connecticut — It’s the official first day of summer and it sure felt like it. Temperatures hit 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport for the first time this year.

The start of summer also marked the reopening of Brownstone Exploration and Discovery Park in Portland. All of their attractions are up and running again but there are restrictions.

"It was a little exhausting but it was definitely worth it," said Karla Oliveros.

Oliveros made the drive up from Stamford to experience the park for the first time. She says the restrictions didn't affect her friends from enjoying the summer fun.

"You have to climb, swim and jump to every activity in the park," said Sean Hayes, the parks President and CEO.

From zip-lines to water activities there is a little something for everyone.

"We’re trying to get her in the water all summer," said Lindsey Beaudry.

She was referring to her daughter Charlotte who was making her first trip to the park.

"She’s been swimming all day now," said Edward Beaudry.

"She’s going to sleep good tonight," said Lindsey.

Park managers say they are following the reopening guidelines released by the state of Connecticut. They are asking people to do their part by socially distancing and wearing masks when necessary. They are sanitizing life jackets after every use and are capping park capacity at 25%.

"So the most you’re going to see in this park is 750 people," said Hayes.

Hayes says the park is opening at a loss. The capacity limit, opening a month late and the loss of all summer camp participation will stretch their budget but not the experience.

"I think people can come out to the park this year and feel they can be safe," said Hayes. "They can keep their social distancing from other families and still have an enjoyable summer day here in Connecticut."



To enforce capacity limitations tickets will have to be bought online for a specific day. Once a day is full it will become sold out. If in-climate weather forces the park to close, you will be able to choose a different day to come.