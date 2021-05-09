Brushfire affecting traffic on I-95 in Waterford; CT State Police searching for suspect vehicle

At least one other fire was reported along I-95 in Rhode Island, and may be related.

WATERFORD, Conn. — First responders are on the scene of a brush fire along I-95 in Waterford, near exit 82 - and Connecticut State Police say it may have been intentionally set.

According to Troop E Montville and CT DOT, the fire is along I-95 Southbound between Exits 82 and 81. The right lane is closed.

State Police say that other fires were reported near I-95 just over the Rhode Island border, and they are looking for a red mini-van that may be responsible for setting them.