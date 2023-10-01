Budding new industry has highs and lows as officials look to keep marijuana from kids

The CT Department of Children & Families is reminding parents about common sense measures.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut embarked into a brave new world Tuesday, a world of legal recreational marijuana sales. The state thinks they are ready to tackle the challenges ahead. Chiefly, keeping cannabis out of the hands of kids.

Connecticut’s recreational marijuana bill passed during the 2022 session and does have some safe storage provisions. But on this first day of recreational sales, the legislature’s Children’s Committee met to discuss how to push safety even further.

Connecticut’s ‘budding’ new industry comes with some ‘highs’ and lows.

“There are substances intended for adult use that unfortunately get into the hands of kids,” remarked Vanessa Dorantes, the Commissioner of the CT Department of Children and Families.

The General Assembly’s Children’s Committee met to outline a robust session agenda that includes, “An Act Concerning the Safe Storage and Disposal of Cannabis, Cannabis Products and Prescription Drugs.”

The committee’s Chair is Democrat, Liz Linehan.

“There are some provisions to keep things safe such as restrictions on gummies and making sure things are individually wrapped and all that, but we need to go further,” remarked Rep. Linehan.

There’s no bill language just yet, but a similar bill from the last session sought to have safe storage signs posted at every retail location.

“It really comes down to getting the information out into the right hands to make sure parents make better decisions,” remarked Linehan.

State agencies like the Department of Children & Families have tried to support that effort through public information campaigns surrounding not just safe storage but safe disposal. Safe disposal means crushing your cannabis, sealing it in a bag and mixing it with unappealing substances like kitty litter or dirt.

“We know, with toddlers, everything goes to their mouth. Or whether it’s a teenager who is looking to experiment. It’s all of those things that we as adults have to tune into when we are responsible for kids,” said Commissioner Dorantes.

The state acknowledges that no amount of regulation can substitute for responsible parenting but they’ve tried to help with rules on edibles including a requirement for all white packaging, tamper-safe material and a ban on fun food shapes.

“What we will learn will allow us to inform public policy moving forward but I do believe that the thoughtfulness around this legislation has positioned us really well to enter this next realm with our eyes wide open,” said Dorantes.



It’s important to note that in addition to the state, and ultimately parents being responsible for regulating cannabis to keep it away from kids, municipal governments can play a role. They have the authority to regulate how far a retail pot shop needs to be away from a school.

If your child does ingest marijuana, you should immediately call poison control. You can find a link to additional state cannabis control resources here.

