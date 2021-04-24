Buddy the Beefalo and Plymouth Police Captain reunited in Florida

Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary is Buddy's forever home.

Buddy the Beefalo and Plymouth Police Captain Benecchi reunited at Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Florida on Saturday.

Captain Benecchi says that the sanctuary is a truly amazing place and is very lucky that Buddy found his forever home. He has learned about how they help and take care of their animals.

Buddy arrived Friday and didn't stray away from his mischievous behavior. He jumped the fence into the horse pasture and broke out of another pen. He ultimately ended up in a pen with Emma Moo. Workers at the sanctuary say that he seems content to stay there for now, at least.

Captain Benecchi thanks everyone for their help in Buddy's safe capture, transporting him down to Florida, and donating to Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary.

If you would like to donate to help Buddy and his friend, click here.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.