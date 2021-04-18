Buddy will head to the sanctuary in Florida in the next day of two

PLYMOUTH, Connecticut — Plymouth police said Buddy the Beefalo is expected to head south in the next day or two, this after passing his checkup.

Police said. "Captain Benecchi got to visit with Buddy this morning. He is doing very well. He had a veterinarian checkup which he passed. The vet said he was in good health and very 'athletic looking'."

Police said the beefalo, which had been on the loose for months, had to be sedated for this checkup so Benecchi took this opportunity to finally get close to him.

Police said Buddy will be leaving for Florida in the next day or two and Captain Benecchi will be using some vacation time to go check on him at the end of the week.

Police asked that donations be made to Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary, to take care of Buddy and his new buddies.

Buddy was captured Wednesday.

Buddy the Beefalo gets clean bill of health 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.