Buddy the beefalo keeps getting closer to being captured

Meanwhile other creatures are taking advantage of the easy to get food

PLYMOUTH, Connecticut — In the continuing story of Buddy the vagabond beefalo, police said he's getting closer to capture. At the same time, some of the food set out for him is fattening other nearby creatures.

A trailer has been set out in the woods with food to lure Buddy into the trailer. As of Sunday, Buddy had not been captured and officials said it’s going to take some time.

Video posted to Plymouth Police's Facebook page, showed buddy wandering close to the trailer, but has not yet stepped inside.

Buddy seems to be getting closer and closer each day! Posted by Plymouth Police Department on Saturday, September 19, 2020

Some other forest creatures are also stopping by for the free eats.

And a few unexpected visitors..the suspects in the video have been identified for stealing Buddy’s food. Posted by Plymouth Police Department on Saturday, September 19, 2020

"He’s being fed a great diet of green and corn he’s got a great trailer waiting for him," said Captain Ed Benecchi. "We’re hopeful that with the fence we’re building he’s going to find a nice home in that trailer very shortly”

With the help of a gofundme page, once captured Buddy will be relocated to an animal sanctuary in Florida Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary out of Gainesville Florida, so they want Buddy to go back to his owner so he can get his vet certificate so he is allowed into the state of Florida. If you are still interested in donating, please do so directly to Critter Farm Sanctuary. For more information on Critter Farm Sanctuary, click here.

Folks across Plymouth have really rallied behind Buddy, posting signs, selling T-shirts, and even creating a Twitter account.