Meriden building being torn down after roof collapses

The building had been unoccupied for several years but was undergoing renovations.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Multiple 911 calls were made for a building that was "collapsing" on Meriden's 529 Broad Street Wednesday evening, which led to a street closure in that area.

The building had been unoccupied for a while but was undergoing renovations, according to Meriden Fire Department Chief Ken Morgan. No injuries were reported.

A drone was used to scope out the building and its stability. The status of the building is unstable, and it will need to be demolished immediately. There are plans to evacuate adjacent buildings if needed, Chief Morgan said.

Equipment was brought in to take down the building and caution is being used when tearing down the building so as to not damage the buildings next to it. Broad Street in the vicinity of the building will remain closed to traffic.

No additional information is available at the time. Check back for updates.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

