No injuries after bullet strikes Newington house, 9-year-old's bed frame: Police

NEWINGTON, Conn. — A bullet went through a house and through the bed frame of a child's bed in Newington on Wednesday evening, according to preliminary investigations from police.

Police were called to John Street after a shooting incident happened around 11 p.m.

A bullet was shot into a home on the street, which went into a 9-year-old child's bedroom and went through the bed frame.

There were no injuries reported from the shooting.

It is not clear if the house was struck at random or if it was a targeted shooting. No other information regarding the incident has been revealed.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Newington police at 860-666-8445.

This is a developing story.

