Bunnell HS student stabs himself in class

STRATFORD, Conn. — Bunnell High School in Stratford was dismissed early Wednesday morning because of a stabbing incident in the school, where an 11th grade male student intentionally stabbed himself, according to police.

Fellow students say he did it in front of his ex-girlfriend.

"I texted my friend what was going on and then she told me some kid stabbed himself and I was like oh my God," said Emery Janicki, a Bunnell High School freshman.

During the 8 o'clock hour, the school was placed in lockdown.

"You know when you hear a teacher running down screaming lock down in the hallway you don’t like ever like hear it like that way," said Ryan Romero a Bunnell High School junior.

Staff were yelling instructions because, at the time of the incident, the Internet and phone service in the school were down.

"Internally, our administration was not able to send out the normal signal, so they were very adept at going quickly down the halls and making sure everyone got the lockdown call," said Dr. Janet Robinson, Superintendent of Startford Public Schools.

"Once he injured himself, with the aid of the teacher, who is EMS trained, medical protocols went into place and then it just became a medical situation after that," said Captain Frank Eannotti of the Stratford Police Department.

And students also aided by alerting the school nurse.

"Certainly, the teacher was quite heroic at the time and should feel good about the way he handled things," said Robinson.

The student, whose name will not be released because he is a minor, was initially listed in critical condition but is now stable, at Bridgeport Hospital.

"It’s an ongoing process now," Eannotti said. "We have officers at the hospital with him and there will be updates on that as time goes on."

Counseling services are available at Bunnell High School for students, faculty, and staff all day, up until 8 pm, Thursday and Friday.

