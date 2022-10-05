Burfoot to run in Manchester road race for 60th year in a row

Amby Burfoot's streak began in 1963 when he entered his first race as a senior in high school.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The nine-time Manchester Road Race champion, Amby Burfoot, is set to reach another milestone this November at the Manchester Road Race. He will be competing for the 60th year in a row.

Burfoot, 76, winner of the 1968 Boston Marathon, has the record for the most consecutive runs with 59 straight prior finishes to his credit at the Manchester Road Race and he will extend both marks when he crosses the stripe on main street Thanksgiving Day.

Burfoot's streak began in 1963 when he entered his first race as a senior in high school. That was when he won the scholastic title and finished in 14th place overall. Burfoot has run in every MRR since.

As a Wesleyan Graduate, he won the race a record nine times during 1968-1977. Seven victories between 1971 and 1977 came in successful years, which is also an MRR record.

“It is absolutely amazing when you consider that our race is being held for the 86th time and Amby Burfoot has been running here for the last 60 years,” said Dr. Tris Carta, President of the Manchester Road Committee. “Amby is a terrific athlete and gentleman, and we are so grateful for the many contributions that he has made to the Manchester Road Race and its history.”

Burfoot is an Editor Emeritus at Runner's World Magazine and has written many books about distance running.

The 86th Manchester Road Race will be held at 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, The race attracts some of the world's best distance runners and is held on a 4.748-mile loop course that starts and finishes on Main Street in Manchester.

To register online and find out more about this event, visit Manchester Road Race.

