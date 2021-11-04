Burlington catalytic converter theft

Early morning catalytic converter theft has police investigating.

BURLINGTON, Connecticut — State troopers are investigating a catalytic converter larceny in Burlington on Thursday.

Police believe the theft occurred between 1 a.m. and 1:15 a.m.

According to police, they believe the vehicle involved to be a newer model Acura MDX with tinted window and no front plate.

Troop L-Litchfield is leaving the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspects involved, is asked to contact Trooper Khariton at 860-626-7975.

