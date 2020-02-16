Serious crash on Route 4 in Burlington

Road closed; multiple injuries, 2 LifeStar helicopters called to scene

BURLINGTON, Conn — State Police say a serious 2-car crash has closed Route 4 in Burlington. Multiple injuries have been reported, and two Life Star medical helicopters have responded to the scene.

The crash happened in the area of 118 Spielman Road (Route 4) just after 7 p.m., and the roadway is closed east of Mountain Spring Road.

Police said the roadway is expected to be closed for some time. Police are asking people to find alternate routes and avoid the area if at all possible.



State Police say their Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad (C.A.R.S.) is on scene investigating.

The medical helicopters were using the Burlington Town Hall as a landing zone.