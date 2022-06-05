Business booming for Mother's Day blooms at Marlborough floral shop

If you still need a gift for mom, there is some time left to get a last-minute bouquet

MARLBOROUGH, Conn. — Mother’s Day is Sunday, and local florists are working round the clock to fulfill orders for this special spring weekend.

It’s So Ranunculus Flower Shoppe in Marlborough has stayed busy throughout the past few years, with business at a peak during the pandemic, and things aren’t slowing down this spring.

Leah O'Hearn, the shop's owner, said Mother's Day is a "high volume holiday," even more than in years past.

"We are rockin' and rollin' with flower arrangements out for delivery, for pick up, we’ve got flowers, plants, candles, you name it, any give for mom, we got it,” O'Hearn said.

Ranunculus has resources and wholesale suppliers that have been helpful in making business bloom, but some product has been affected by persisting supply chain issues.

"It was hard to get hydrangeas this week. The quantity that I normally buy, I just couldn't get what I wanted," O'Hearn said.

That doesn't deter clients from finding the perfect bouquet, according to O'Hearn.

"Our customers are so adaptable. They know what they get is going to be beautiful."

Holidays like this are an opportunity for folks to support local businesses.

"It is so important to use your mom and pop shops," O'Hearn said. "There are a lot of 800 numbers you can call and a lot of online companies...they're not real people in your community."

If you still need a gift for mom, there is some time left to get a last-minute bouquet; but with the time crunch, the designer may end up choosing the arrangement.

