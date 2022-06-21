Connecticut businesses continue searching for summer workers

Lake Compounce hires around 11 to 1200 seasonal employees. Raising their hourly wages and getting a jump start on hiring to try to meet their needs.

BRISTOL, Connecticut — Tuesday is the first day of summer and many businesses are still looking for summer workers

From ticket booths to ride operations, amusement parks like Lake Compounce thrive off of summer employment.

“I would say we’re about 60 to 70 percent staffed so we are still looking for 400 or so new employees,” said Lynsey Winters with Lake Compounce.

“We were really aggressive in re-hiring and searching for new employees as well through those paid media efforts through social media posts, through our website,” said Winters.

The Greater Hartford YMCA used similar marketing skills to hire for their summer season.

“Word of mouth. We advertised across many different platforms across greater Hartford and many of our counselors do come back because they really like the experience of working at the YMCA,” said Greater Hartford YMCA President, Harold Sparrow.

They have 15 positions still open, but they are optimistic.

“This year we had to fill about 300 positions for hire and I’m glad to report as of today we’ve completed 285,” said Sparrow.

Both, trying to fill the need to meet the demand.

“On the flip side of this you don’t want to have a number of children enrolled in your camps and then you don’t have the staff to support them,” said Sparrow.

Lake Compounce will also start hiring for their October Halloween season.

“We’re seeing guests return so we want to make sure that we have the staff here in place to give the best guest experience possible,” said Winters.

