East Hartford businesses handed eviction notice to leave Silver Lane Plaza

The Town of East Hartford is requesting all businesses to leave the plaza due to safety reasons.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The clock is ticking for the remaining businesses at the Silver Lane Plaza in East Hartford.

Eviction notices were recently handed out which stated they would have to eventually leave or find a new location.

"This is not the time for me to look for another place," said Herman Todd, owner of Living Word Imprints.

Todd and the other businesses received the eviction notice two weeks ago which informed them they have 90 days to leave.

While the businesses knew the town had plans to do this, some are overwhelmed by the tight deadline.

"All we’re objecting to is the way that we, the tenants are being treated and the rush," added Todd.

Todd told FOX61 he will relocate, but the thought of where has not even crossed his mind.

"If I try to move now, what will happen to my whole entire year for school uniforms? This is what keeps me in business!" added Todd.

East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh assured the 90 day notice is just to get businesses' attention which means they can stay past August if more time is needed.

Businesses were also given an additional four page notice which offered moving expenses.

Related Articles Search suspended for missing former East Hartford police officer in the Bahamas

"We’re able to extend their lease to September, October, November, December but you got to give us a plan," said Mayor Walsh of East Hartford.

The decision, Mayor Walsh said, is being made for the safety of the owners.

"We understand it’s disruptive but the plaza is not safe, the plaza cannot be insured, the plaza cannot be re-developed," added Mayor Walsh.

For others, like Je Mart Oriental Grocery, the owners found a new location at the Manchester Parkade Plaza.

It is just a matter of figuring out the logistics by August.

"Making sure oh everyone knows we’re moving and like going to a different place, getting all the plumbing and electricity, all that figured out, obviously it’s a big deal," said Grace Chon of Je Mart Oriental Grocery.

Mayor Walsh said ideally, he would like the businesses to leave no later than December, but it depends on the relocation progress of the individual businesses.

Carmen Chau is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at cchau@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.