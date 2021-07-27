Cadillac Ranch Restaurant in Southington re-opened Tuesday

The business has been there for nearly 25 years and owner Graham Nicholson says he never expected to be closed for 16 months.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Live music, two-stepping, line dancing, and swing dancing are back at the Cadillac Ranch Restaurant in Southington.

The business has been there for nearly 25 years and owner Graham Nicholson says he never expected to be closed for 16 months.

“I couldn’t possibly imagine that could ever happen, but it did. But I’m sure there were a lot of other restaurants who are worse off” said Nicholson

Most of the employees did return including DJs, bartenders, wait staff, and dance instructors.

"I am so excited to see so many great friends. This place is generally considered a family place so people feel comfortable being here and I have a lot of great friends that I haven’t seen in a long time" said Nicolson

Folks were lined up before 6 p.m. excited to hit the dance floor.

“When that happened last summer, we all came and danced in the parking lot,” said Jean Marie Monbana, a Cadillac Ranch regular for nearly 25 years.

During the shutdown, a few upgrades were made to the restaurant like new floors and a fresh set of paint just waiting for the day they could open again.

Earlier this year when restaurants were allowed to re-open, Nicholson waited because the dance floor had to remain closed.

The newly upgraded landmark for Southington is rooted in history for so many, including one Litchfield family where the husband and wife met nearly 25 years ago.

“Will be married 25 years next year and I’ve been waiting till my daughters are old enough to do a little line dancing,” said Rick Bongiolatti

The ranch is open Tuesday through Saturday, doors open at 6 p.m.

