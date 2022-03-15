Calling hours announced for fallen Rocky Hill fire captain

He passed away last week after battling work-related cancer for several months. He was 61.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Calling hours and funeral arrangements have been announced for the late Rocky Hill Fire Captain James Lamarre.

He passed away in the line of duty last week after battling work-related cancer for several months. He was 61.

The wake will take place on Thursday, March 17 at Farley Sullivan Funeral Home from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., located at 34 Beaver Road in Wethersfield. Parking will be available at the Bank of America and Rite Aid parking lots on Silas Deane Highway.

The funeral will happen on Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. at St. James Church on 767 Elm Street in Rocky Hill.

Uniformed personnel parking and overflow parking will be at 15 Capital Blvd, with transportation provided between the parking lot, the church and the gravesite.

Lamarre served the Rocky Hill fire department for 27 years in many roles, including as an apparatus mechanic. He was also a U.S. Army veteran who was active in the Benino-Beck VFW Post 2138 in Rocky Hill, serving as chaplain.

