'Champs for Camp' | Camp Courant to hold 4th annual Johnson Brunetti 5k and Kids Fun Run

Hartford's Camp Courant is heading into its 127th summer of serving children from Hartford. Camp goers will return to an in-person experience this year.

HARTFORD, Conn. — You can be a "Champ for Camp" this spring with Camp Courant's 4th Annual Johnson Brunetti 5K & Kids Fun Run.

The event is held to help raise funds for Camp Courant, which serves over 1,000 children over the summer from Hartford.

The race this year will be held virtually during the weekend of June 11-13. The registration fee for the 5K race is $30 per person.

"Camp Courant is an amazing place and it's huge this year that the kids can get on the actual campground and this is a great way to support it," said Eric Hogarth, CFP in partner with Johnson Brunetti.

"What's better than helping out local kids, particularly right now," said Hogarth about Camp Courant.

Last year, the camp went virtual due to the pandemic but this year plans on having an in-person camp experience for children.

You can learn more about the race and how you can sign up here.

Camp Courant has been in existence for 127 years providing activities for children in the Hartford area. The camp provides children with programs and activities that help build skills that challenge young inquisitive minds.

“We’re getting back to camp and that’s all that really matters,” said Corrianne Chipello, the executive director at Farmington-based Camp Courant.

Chipello was happy to host a team from the Raytheon Corporation that brought both people power and PPE to get the campgrounds ready to greet the children come June.

Raytheon volunteers delivered more than 16,000 masks and 600 packs of sanitizing wipes in advance of the start date.

Randy Bumps, Raytheon’s executive director of corporate social responsibility said, “More than ever Hartford students need to be back at camp this Summer, so this work has never been more important for us.”

You can learn more about Camp Courant and its programs on their website.

