Hartford’s Camp Courant opens for the 129th summer season

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Bus after bus pulled into the pavilion at Camp Courant in Farmington marking a running tradition that dates back well over a century.

It is year 129 at Camp Courant which is billed as the oldest free summer day camp in the country.

“We are 750 kids with a waiting list this year which is amazing,” said Corrianne Chipello the CEO and executive director at Camp Courant.



Camp Courant provides busing, meals, plus an array of outdoor and educational activities for Hartford children entirely for free.

“We have so many different programs they can enrich themselves in and there is nothing like it,” said Sam Tapper the mission engagement coordinator for Camp Courant.

“You want (campers) on the playground, you want them in the pool – all of what they are doing is having fun and that’s what’s important to us,” Chipello added.



Jashaun Herbert, a 13-year-old junior leader who has been at Camp Courant since he was just five years old.

“Opening day is like a great day, you see all the campers, you see all the people who come help these kids and make them have a great summer and it’s a six-week program so you know you are going to have a great fun packed summer,” Herbert said.



