Campers with Camp Newhoca wrap up their last week by beating the heat

The Vernon Parks and Recreation Department wrapped up its last week at Camp Newhoca and it was filled with bounce houses, music, and a dip in the lake.

VERNON, Conn. — The muggy weather is not for everybody, but for the kids and counselors at summer camps, it is what they look forward to.

Newhoca Camp in Vernon was able to make a comeback this year since it was canceled by COVID this year.

"This is my type of weather. I'm not a cold person. I do not even like air conditioning," said Karen Montminy, summer camp coordinator.

That is something few people typically hear especially in the brutal temperatures, but that is what has made Montminy a fun camp coordinator as she kept the kids on the go no matter how hot it got.

Campers told FOX61 they are not exactly a fan of this heat, but they are just happy to see things get back to normal.

"The lodge has air conditioning, and they encourage us to drink a lot of water. They have a big jug over by the game room where we can refill our water bottle," said Julia Post of Bolton.

"Sometimes it's really hot and like, it's so hot sometimes we can't go swim in the lake," said Brynn Haines of Ellington.

"Well, it is uncomfortable sometimes, but it is really good swimming weather so I'm always happy when we get to go down to the beach," said Zoe McFatter of Bolton.

Since children under 12 have not been vaccinated yet, counselors took social distancing into consideration.

"Because we're outside, they did not have to wear masks. We had them in specific cohorts. We do a counselor with ten kids and so they did different activities in different spots," added Montminy.

Normally, she said there would be 120 campers but this year because of COVID, only 70 were allowed.

