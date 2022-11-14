Connecticut’s Kid Governor candidates for 2023 announced

Seven fifth graders from across the state created videos promoting their community issues.

HARTFORD, Conn. — There are no TV ads or public events around the state, but the slate of candidates for Connecticut’s Kid Governor has been announced.

Campaign videos for the seven candidates have been distributed to fifth-grade classrooms throughout the state and from now and voting wraps up on Tuesday, November 15.

The program is part of a civics education program created and managed by The Connecticut Democracy Center. It provides a hands-on civics experience where they can have their voice heard and engage in real-life advocacy, campaigning and voting.

The candidates’ campaign videos can be seen by clicking here.

The final candidates and their community issues for the 2022 Statewide Election are:

Aaron: Access to Healthy Food

Ellie: Anxiety and Depression

Jacob: Bullying

Liliana: Literacy

Maxence: Cyberbullying

Scarlet: Littering

Shaan: Valuing the Elderly

The Connecticut Democracy Center will tally the votes and announce the winner later in November. The annual inauguration will take place at the Old State House in January. At that time. the Kid Governor and their Cabinet members work on advancing their three-point platforms during their one-year terms of leadership.

The Connecticut Democracy Center hosts a number of programs designed to help people of all ages participate in their communities.

