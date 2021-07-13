Candle believed to have caused house fire in Orange: Fire officials

The fire happened on July 11 on Grassy Hill Road. No one was injured during the incident. Fire officials said the home suffered "significant" heat and smoke damage.

ORANGE, Conn. — Fire officials say an unattended candle is believed to be the cause of a house fire in Orange Sunday night.

Firefighters arrived at a home on Grassy Hill Road and reported heavy fire and smoke from the back of the house. Fire officials say firefighters found the fire in the kitchen.

The fire was put out but the house suffered "significant" heat and smoke damage, said fire officials.

Fire Inspector Joe Taylor said a candle appears to be the cause of the fire in the kitchen.

“Leaving a candle unattended, even for a minute or two, is very dangerous,” said Taylor. “From 2014 to 2018, the last period during which statistics were collected, candles caused about 7,600 structure fires across the country. Those fires caused an average of 81 deaths per year and 677 injuries.

“These folks were lucky,” continued Taylor. “There were no injuries and firefighters were able to make a good stop. We have more information about candle safety at our website, https://www.orange-ct.gov/771/Fire-Marshals-Office.”

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.